WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
245 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.