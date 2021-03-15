WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 239 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Combined seas around 10 ft through this afternoon then subsiding to 6 to 8 ft tonight. Bar conditions rough through this afternoon then becoming moderate tonight. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 645 AM and 645 PM today and 715 AM Tuesday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather