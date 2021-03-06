WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 340 AM PST Sat Mar 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 feet. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1015 AM and 1100 PM Saturday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas around 12 ft at 11 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have eased in the Central Strait of Juan de Fuca this morning. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 10 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. For the Gale Watch, from this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. 