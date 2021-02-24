WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 301 AM PST Wed Feb 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Around 11 feet this morning, easing to 9 feet by Wednesday afternoon. - FIRST EBB...Around 245 AM Wednesday. Seas to 11 feet. - SECOND EBB...Around 300 PM Wednesday. Seas to 11 feet with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather