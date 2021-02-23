WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 203 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...11 to 13 ft through Tuesday afternoon, falling to around 10 ft by Tuesday evening. - FIRST EBB...Around 200 PM Tuesday. Seas to 15 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Around 245 AM Wednesday. Seas to 12 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather