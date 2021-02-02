WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 219 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...near 8 ft this morning, then 6 to 7 ft this afternoon through tonight. - FIRST EBB...Around 8 am today, with seas near 11 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 8 pm tonight, with seas near 9 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather