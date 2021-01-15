WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

251 AM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

- GENERAL SEAS...Building to 10 to 12 ft late tonight into

Friday morning before increasing further to 13 to 15 ft

Saturday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 615 AM Friday. Seas to 12 ft with breakers

possible.

- SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 615 PM Friday. Seas to 17 feet

with breakers likely.

.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

