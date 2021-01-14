WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

233 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft early this morning subsiding to

5 to 7 ft this afternoon and early evening before building to

10 to 12 ft late Thursday night into Friday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Thursday. Seas to 9 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 545 PM Thursday. Seas to 9

ft with breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...615 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

