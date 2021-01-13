WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Admiralty Inlet...

East Entrance U.S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca...

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands...

* Until 100 AM PST

* At 1227 AM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oak Harbor,

moving east at 45 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in

high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly

higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...

Admiralty Head.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

