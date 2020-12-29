WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 211 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft through Tuesday evening before building to 11 to 13 ft late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 415 AM Tuesday. Seas near 7 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 415 PM Tuesday. Seas near 9 ft with breakers possible. - THIRD EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas near 13 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft through Tuesday evening before building to 11 to 13 ft late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 415 AM Tuesday. Seas near 7 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 415 PM Tuesday. Seas near 9 ft with breakers possible. - THIRD EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas near 13 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather