WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
242 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 6 PM WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft today, gradually building to around
17 ft this evening, and then to 20 ft by later tonight. On Wed,
seas 20 to 22 ft.
- FIRST EBB... around 1245 pm today, with seas near 15 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1 am Wed, with seas around 24 ft. Breaker
likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather