SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
243 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 12 to 14 feet, subsiding to around 7 feet
by early Mon morning.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1030 am this morning. Seas to 13 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1015 pm Sun night. Seas to 11 feet with
breakers possible.
- THIRD EBB...Around 1145 am Mon. Seas to 8 feet.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
