WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To

Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point

Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

