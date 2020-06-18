WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 18 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots early this morning easing

today, then rising again late this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds are not expected to exceed 20 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds are not expected to exceed 20 knots.

_____

