SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
241 AM PDT Thu May 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...3 feet this morning building to 5 feet this
afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 915 AM Thursday. Seas to 5 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1030 PM Thursday. Seas to 10 ft.
- THIRD EBB...Around 1015 AM Friday. Seas to 10 ft with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
