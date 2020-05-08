WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
213 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...3 to 4 ft through Friday.
- FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 6 AM Friday. Seas to 9 ft
with breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Around 630 PM Friday. Seas to 8 ft.
- THIRD EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 AM Saturday. Seas to 10 ft
with breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning, and
from 5 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...3 to 4 ft through Friday.
- FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 6 AM Friday. Seas to 9 ft
with breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Around 630 PM Friday. Seas to 8 ft.
- THIRD EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 AM Saturday. Seas to 10 ft
with breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning, and
from 5 AM to 8 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather