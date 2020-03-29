WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
257 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.
For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to
11 ft at 10 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this
morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather