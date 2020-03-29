WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7 to

11 ft at 10 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this

morning. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

