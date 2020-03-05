WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 9 to 11 feet,

building to 12 feet during the ebb flows.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ebb current will occur at 100 PM

Today.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt, locally up to 30 kt in Admiralty

Inlet.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

_____

