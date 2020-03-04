WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
137 AM PST Wed Mar 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt and
seas 10 to 13 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds
25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through
Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet, building to 12 feet during
the ebbs.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ebb currents will occur around
Noon today and 1245 AM Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
and seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south
winds 25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island
Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point
Grenville Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through
Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 13 ft at 14
seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt
and seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south
winds 25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island
Out 10 Nm, and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point
Grenville Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through
Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt and
seas 10 to 13 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds
25 to 35 kt possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through
Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
