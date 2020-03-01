WA Marine Warning and Forecast
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
225 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 ft, but easing to 6 ft Sunday evening.
- FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Sun. Seas to 10 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 9 PM Sun. Seas to 8 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
