SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

302 AM PST Sat Feb 22 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft through Saturday morning, building to

9 to 11 ft Saturday afternoon, then continuing to build

towards 10 to 12 ft Sunday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Saturday. Seas to 9 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb Around 415 PM Saturday. Seas to 13 ft,

with breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

