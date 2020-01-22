WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
212 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...13 feet through Wednesday, subsiding to 8
to 9 feet Wednesday night.
- FIRST EBB...245 AM Wednesday. Seas to 16 ft with breakers
likely.
- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb 3 PM Wednesday. Seas to 15 ft with
breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST this
evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
