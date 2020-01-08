WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

224 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning, then again from 11 AM

this morning to 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

