WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Mon Dec 30 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft, building to 10 to 12 ft this

morning and holding through Mon evening. Seas ease to 8 to 10

ft Mon night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 730 AM this morning. Seas to 13 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 715 PM Monday. Seas around 14 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Through 4 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather