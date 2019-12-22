WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

226 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft early this morning subsiding to 8

to 9 ft this afternoon, then 5 to 7 ft by late tonight.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 145 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 ft

with breakers.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday and then again from Noon to 4 PM

PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

