WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
235 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt through this evening. Combined
seas 14 to 17 feet at 15 seconds today subsiding to 10 to 13
feet at 12 to 13 seconds tonight into Thursday.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30
kt. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from this afternoon through
late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Strong
winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage
vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
