WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
223 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* GENERAL SEAS...9 ft subsiding to 7 ft late tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 4 AM Tuesday. Seas near 14 ft. Breakers
likely.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 430 PM Tuesday. Seas near
14 ft. Breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
