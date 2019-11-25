https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14860241.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
222 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...
IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...12 ft through Tuesday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 315 AM Monday. Seas near 13 ft. Breakers
likely.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 345 PM Monday. Seas near 15
ft. Breakers likely.
* THIRD EBB...Around 4 AM Tuesday. Seas near 15 ft. Breakers
likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
