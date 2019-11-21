WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
239 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Friday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...6 ft building to 6 to 8 ft Thursday night
* FIRST EBB...Around 1215 PM Thursday. Seas near 8 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Around 1230 AM Friday. Seas near 11 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
