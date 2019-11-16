WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM

PST THIS MORNING...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 feet, becoming 8 to 9 feet this afternoon.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate this afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...630 AM this morning.

* SECOND EBB....630 PM this evening, strong ebb .

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST

this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This

Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 7 AM

PST Sunday.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

* WIND...South 15 to 30 knots through Sunday morning, with gale

force winds 30 to 35 knots and gusts to 45 knots possible late

this morning through this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

PST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST

this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued. This

Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 7 AM

PST Sunday.

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

* WIND...South 15 to 30 knots through Sunday morning, with gale

force winds 30 to 35 knots and gusts to 45 knots possible late

this morning through this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

* WIND...South 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

* WIND...South 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

* WIND...South 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY...

* SEAS...9 to 12 feet.

* WIND...South 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather