WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
226 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Northerly winds have dropped to 10 to 20 knots early this morning
and will continue to ease through the day.
_____
