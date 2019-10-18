WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PDT Fri Oct 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* GENERAL SEAS...15 to 17 feet subsiding to around 12 feet this

afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...Around 8 AM this morning. Seas to 19 ft with

breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Around 815 PM Friday. Seas to 17 feet with

breakers.

* THIRD EBB...Around 814 AM Saturday. Seas to 16 feet with

breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected

to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

_____

