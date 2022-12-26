Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;50;40;SSE;19;79%;100%;0

Bellingham;Periods of rain;52;45;SSE;20;78%;100%;0

Bremerton;Periods of rain;54;41;SSW;20;76%;98%;0

Chehalis;Downpours, breezy;54;41;WSW;16;74%;100%;0

Deer Park;Cloudy with showers;45;36;SW;11;85%;98%;0

Eastsound;Periods of rain;53;44;S;19;82%;99%;0

Ellensburg;A couple of showers;43;34;W;8;80%;98%;0

Ephrata;Showers around;44;36;SW;13;88%;71%;0

Everett;Occasional rain;50;40;SSE;20;81%;100%;0

Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;54;40;SW;19;92%;100%;0

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;52;43;WSW;19;75%;99%;0

Hoquiam;Rain, some heavy;50;41;W;25;98%;100%;0

Kelso-Longview;Windy with downpours;54;40;WSW;19;84%;100%;0

Moses Lake;Showers around;46;37;SW;11;79%;70%;0

Olympia;Periods of rain;55;41;SW;21;90%;100%;0

Omak;Bit of rain, snow;41;35;SSW;14;91%;98%;0

Pasco;Warmer with a shower;51;42;SW;16;79%;85%;1

Port Angeles;Rain, some heavy;49;40;W;9;92%;100%;0

Pullman;Breezy with showers;43;34;SW;15;89%;93%;0

Puyallup;Periods of rain;55;41;SSW;19;83%;100%;0

Quillayute;Cloudy with showers;50;40;W;11;92%;100%;0

Renton;Periods of rain;51;41;SSW;19;84%;98%;0

Seattle;Periods of rain;52;42;S;20;80%;98%;0

Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;52;41;SSW;19;82%;98%;0

Shelton;Periods of rain;52;39;WSW;25;90%;100%;0

Spokane;A couple of showers;49;39;SW;13;74%;98%;0

Spokane Fairchild;A couple of showers;42;34;SW;19;99%;95%;0

Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;49;39;SW;13;74%;98%;0

Stampede Pass;Periods of rain;36;29;W;15;86%;100%;0

Tacoma;Periods of rain;54;41;SW;20;86%;99%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;52;40;SW;20;91%;99%;0

Vancouver;Rain, heavy at times;53;41;SW;17;78%;100%;0

Walla Walla;A couple of showers;55;40;SW;21;66%;97%;0

Wenatchee;A little snow;41;32;WSW;5;88%;72%;0

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;52;42;SSE;21;84%;100%;0

Yakima;Showers around;46;37;SSW;12;87%;87%;0

_____

