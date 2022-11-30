WA Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Morning snow showers;33;18;SE;6;68%;95%;0 Bellingham;Colder;26;14;ENE;12;55%;31%;1 Bremerton;Morning snow showers;35;19;WSW;7;73%;81%;0 Chehalis;Morning snow, cloudy;37;21;SE;5;81%;82%;0 Deer Park;A little snow;30;9;WNW;8;73%;60%;0 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;23;E;8;55%;30%;1 Ellensburg;Cloudy and cold;29;1;NNW;8;73%;38%;0 Ephrata;Cloudy and cold;30;3;N;9;70%;27%;0 Everett;Morning snow showers;34;19;ESE;7;66%;91%;0 Fort Lewis;Morning snow showers;35;17;SSE;6;88%;83%;0 Friday Harbor;A snow shower;33;23;ESE;7;57%;54%;1 Hoquiam;Rain and snow shower;39;24;E;6;76%;73%;0 Kelso-Longview;A snow shower;39;26;SSE;7;86%;74%;0 Moses Lake;Cloudy and cold;29;0;N;7;70%;28%;0 Olympia;Morning snow showers;36;20;SSE;6;84%;78%;0 Omak;A little a.m. snow;23;0;NNE;12;73%;51%;0 Pasco;Remaining cloudy;34;15;W;9;78%;59%;0 Port Angeles;A snow shower;34;20;SE;7;62%;78%;1 Pullman;Periods of snow;30;16;S;11;88%;100%;0 Puyallup;Morning snow showers;37;18;SSE;5;83%;83%;0 Quillayute;Rain and snow shower;38;23;SE;5;70%;66%;1 Renton;Morning snow showers;36;22;ESE;6;74%;93%;0 Seattle;Morning snow showers;37;22;SE;6;68%;98%;0 Seattle Boeing;Morning snow showers;37;22;ESE;5;67%;96%;0 Shelton;Morning snow showers;34;19;ENE;5;81%;87%;0 Spokane;A bit of snow;37;17;WNW;10;64%;85%;0 Spokane Fairchild;A bit of snow;26;7;NW;11;87%;89%;0 Spokane Felts;A bit of snow;37;17;WNW;10;64%;85%;0 Stampede Pass;Snow showers, cold;22;13;W;6;70%;97%;1 Tacoma;Morning snow, cloudy;36;21;SSE;6;77%;83%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Morning snow, cloudy;37;21;SE;7;79%;90%;0 Vancouver;Rain and snow shower;41;29;ESE;7;82%;93%;0 Walla Walla;Cold with snow;33;24;SW;12;88%;96%;0 Wenatchee;Cloudy and cold;24;6;NNW;6;82%;34%;0 Whidbey Island;A snow shower;33;23;SSE;10;67%;78%;1 Yakima;Cloudy and very cold;25;2;NNW;5;98%;41%;0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather