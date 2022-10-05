WA Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Fog, then some sun;74;49;NE;5;64%;4%;3 Bellingham;Fog, then some sun;73;50;SSE;5;66%;5%;3 Bremerton;Fog, then some sun;76;53;NNE;8;63%;3%;3 Chehalis;Fog to sun;80;55;NNW;7;67%;0%;3 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;80;45;NE;7;46%;0%;3 Eastsound;Fog, then some sun;65;54;WSW;6;85%;5%;3 Ellensburg;Very warm;84;49;NW;5;44%;0%;3 Ephrata;Sunny and very warm;84;55;NNW;8;35%;0%;3 Everett;Fog, then some sun;73;51;NNE;6;66%;3%;3 Fort Lewis;Fog, then some sun;77;49;N;6;67%;5%;3 Friday Harbor;Fog, then some sun;67;51;SW;6;73%;5%;3 Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;73;55;NW;7;73%;5%;2 Kelso-Longview;Fog, then some sun;81;53;N;7;60%;5%;3 Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;84;49;NNE;8;39%;0%;3 Olympia;Fog, then some sun;77;49;N;6;68%;5%;3 Omak;Partly sunny;82;50;N;8;41%;0%;3 Pasco;Mostly sunny, warm;85;47;NW;6;51%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Fog, then some sun;68;51;SW;6;71%;5%;3 Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;79;50;ENE;6;38%;0%;4 Puyallup;Fog, then some sun;78;50;NNW;5;67%;4%;3 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;71;51;NNW;6;73%;5%;2 Renton;Fog, then some sun;76;55;NNE;7;64%;5%;3 Seattle;Fog, then some sun;74;57;N;8;64%;3%;3 Seattle Boeing;Fog, then some sun;75;55;N;7;63%;5%;3 Shelton;Fog, then some sun;77;49;NNW;6;67%;5%;3 Spokane;Mostly sunny;82;49;NE;5;45%;1%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;78;48;NNE;7;44%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;82;49;NE;5;45%;1%;3 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy, warm;69;52;ESE;5;35%;0%;3 Tacoma;Fog, then some sun;73;54;NNE;7;68%;5%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Fog, then some sun;73;55;NNE;8;69%;5%;3 Vancouver;Fog, then some sun;83;53;N;6;54%;5%;3 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;79;54;SE;5;44%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;WNW;6;43%;0%;3 Whidbey Island;Fog, then some sun;65;51;NW;6;81%;5%;3 Yakima;Sunny and very warm;85;52;NNW;6;42%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather