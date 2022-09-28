Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;67;49;N;6;76%;13%;1

Bellingham;Clouds and sunshine;66;51;SSE;6;75%;7%;2

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;52;NE;5;71%;26%;1

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NW;5;64%;27%;2

Deer Park;Showers around;58;49;SW;7;88%;93%;2

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;5;79%;8%;2

Ellensburg;Winds subsiding;73;50;NW;17;53%;12%;3

Ephrata;Not as warm;71;52;N;6;58%;30%;3

Everett;Rather cloudy;68;50;NNE;6;74%;13%;1

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;50;NW;5;69%;13%;2

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;65;50;S;5;78%;8%;1

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NW;8;75%;26%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;69;51;NNW;5;71%;21%;1

Moses Lake;Not as warm;71;49;N;7;63%;26%;3

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;70;48;W;4;71%;27%;1

Omak;Mostly sunny;74;53;SE;7;47%;18%;3

Pasco;Nice with sunshine;76;52;W;10;51%;24%;4

Port Angeles;Clouds and sunshine;66;50;W;8;70%;6%;3

Pullman;Cooler with a shower;58;49;SSW;8;83%;85%;3

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;71;49;ENE;5;67%;13%;1

Quillayute;Remaining cloudy;65;50;N;6;84%;5%;2

Renton;Partly sunny;69;54;NE;5;68%;14%;2

Seattle;Partly sunny;67;54;NE;5;72%;14%;2

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;69;55;NE;5;67%;15%;2

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;70;48;WNW;6;69%;9%;1

Spokane;A couple of showers;60;51;SSW;7;80%;90%;2

Spokane Fairchild;A couple of showers;59;47;S;8;80%;93%;2

Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;60;51;SSW;7;80%;90%;2

Stampede Pass;A shower in the a.m.;52;44;NW;8;73%;59%;3

Tacoma;Clouds and sun;68;53;NNE;5;71%;13%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny intervals;67;53;NNE;5;73%;13%;2

Vancouver;A passing shower;69;51;NNW;5;72%;80%;1

Walla Walla;Not as warm;69;55;SSW;11;59%;44%;3

Wenatchee;Sunshine and nice;72;53;NW;8;53%;16%;3

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;63;52;WSW;7;80%;11%;2

Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;NNW;7;53%;8%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

