WA Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Not as warm;74;57;WNW;6;73%;44%;2

Bellingham;Not as warm;72;58;SSE;10;80%;42%;3

Bremerton;Cooler;74;56;ESE;8;73%;89%;2

Chehalis;Partly sunny, cooler;74;54;W;7;68%;32%;6

Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;SSW;8;42%;7%;6

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;73;58;W;11;73%;42%;2

Ellensburg;Partly sunny, windy;89;60;NW;19;41%;15%;6

Ephrata;Hot, becoming breezy;94;63;WNW;9;31%;7%;6

Everett;Not as warm;74;58;NNW;6;72%;44%;2

Fort Lewis;Cooler;73;57;SW;10;71%;66%;3

Friday Harbor;Not as warm;70;55;WSW;10;79%;39%;2

Hoquiam;A passing shower;69;59;NW;12;84%;85%;1

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;74;59;WNW;6;72%;34%;2

Moses Lake;Partly sunny and hot;94;63;W;9;34%;6%;6

Olympia;Cooler with some sun;74;54;SW;10;72%;86%;3

Omak;Partly sunny and hot;95;63;N;8;35%;19%;5

Pasco;Partly sunny and hot;97;63;WNW;10;38%;1%;6

Port Angeles;A passing shower;69;54;WNW;9;74%;85%;2

Pullman;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;WSW;10;38%;4%;6

Puyallup;Cooler;75;58;SW;8;69%;33%;3

Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;68;54;WSW;8;84%;83%;1

Renton;Cooler;74;58;SSW;8;70%;91%;2

Seattle;Cooler;72;58;SE;8;75%;90%;2

Seattle Boeing;Cooler;73;59;SSW;7;75%;91%;2

Shelton;A passing shower;74;55;WSW;14;71%;97%;2

Spokane;Partly sunny and hot;92;62;SSW;7;41%;7%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;89;56;WSW;9;41%;7%;6

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny and hot;92;62;SSW;7;41%;7%;6

Stampede Pass;Not as warm;68;49;W;6;72%;85%;6

Tacoma;Cooler;72;57;SW;9;75%;93%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Cooler;72;57;SSW;9;78%;87%;3

Vancouver;Not as warm;78;61;NNW;6;62%;32%;3

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;92;63;SSW;13;32%;1%;6

Wenatchee;Remaining very warm;91;65;WNW;12;37%;16%;6

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;67;56;W;9;77%;39%;2

Yakima;Partly sunny and hot;93;58;NW;8;37%;8%;6

