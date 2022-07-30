WA Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Very warm;90;58;N;7;43%;2%;7 Bellingham;Clouds and sunshine;83;60;SSE;5;68%;3%;7 Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;NE;7;40%;1%;8 Chehalis;Sunny and hot;90;59;WNW;6;46%;2%;8 Deer Park;Sunshine, very hot;102;57;ENE;7;22%;0%;8 Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;SE;5;74%;3%;7 Ellensburg;Very hot;106;70;NW;11;21%;0%;8 Ephrata;Sunshine, very hot;106;76;NW;9;14%;0%;8 Everett;Partly sunny;90;60;NNW;7;41%;2%;8 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny and hot;93;60;SW;5;43%;3%;8 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;SSW;6;57%;3%;7 Hoquiam;Areas of low clouds;70;59;WNW;9;81%;14%;5 Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, warm;91;61;WNW;6;53%;6%;8 Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;107;70;NNW;7;17%;0%;8 Olympia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;57;SW;4;48%;4%;8 Omak;Sunshine, very hot;107;70;WNW;8;15%;0%;8 Pasco;Very hot;109;73;NW;3;24%;2%;8 Port Angeles;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;W;6;61%;6%;8 Pullman;Very hot;99;63;SSE;6;25%;0%;8 Puyallup;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;NW;6;34%;1%;8 Quillayute;Low clouds;73;57;WNW;6;75%;14%;4 Renton;Mostly sunny and hot;93;65;NNW;7;39%;3%;8 Seattle;Very warm;89;62;N;7;40%;1%;8 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;NNW;4;50%;3%;8 Shelton;Warm with some sun;92;56;SW;7;50%;6%;8 Spokane;Very hot;104;68;SSW;6;21%;2%;8 Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;101;67;W;8;19%;0%;8 Spokane Felts;Very hot;104;68;SSW;6;21%;2%;8 Stampede Pass;Sunny and very warm;88;64;W;4;33%;0%;8 Tacoma;Mostly sunny and hot;94;62;NNW;7;39%;3%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Very warm;91;60;WSW;4;49%;3%;8 Vancouver;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;NNW;7;35%;4%;8 Walla Walla;Mainly cloudy, hot;107;77;SE;6;19%;6%;6 Wenatchee;Very hot;105;75;WNW;8;17%;0%;8 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;69;56;WSW;6;76%;3%;7 Yakima;Very hot;108;72;N;5;21%;0%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather