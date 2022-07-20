WA Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny;79;56;NNW;6;49%;2%;8 Bellingham;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;6;73%;4%;8 Bremerton;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;SSW;6;54%;3%;8 Chehalis;Low clouds breaking;77;56;W;5;63%;26%;8 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;92;54;SSW;9;30%;25%;8 Eastsound;Partly sunny;71;57;SE;6;74%;4%;8 Ellensburg;Becoming very windy;93;62;NW;17;28%;0%;9 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;97;65;WNW;8;21%;0%;8 Everett;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;NNE;6;52%;2%;8 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;SW;6;57%;3%;8 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;70;52;SSW;5;72%;4%;8 Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;67;58;WNW;9;79%;56%;4 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;78;57;WNW;5;65%;5%;9 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;97;61;WNW;8;24%;0%;8 Olympia;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;SW;5;63%;5%;8 Omak;Partly sunny;97;61;NNW;8;25%;1%;8 Pasco;Sunny and hot;102;66;WNW;6;27%;0%;9 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;55;W;6;72%;8%;8 Pullman;Partly sunny;89;57;SSE;6;32%;41%;9 Puyallup;Partly sunny;83;54;WSW;6;50%;2%;8 Quillayute;Low clouds may break;66;56;SSW;5;80%;26%;2 Renton;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;WSW;6;48%;2%;8 Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;WSW;6;52%;1%;8 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;80;58;SSW;5;58%;3%;8 Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;SW;10;67%;6%;8 Spokane;Mostly sunny;94;62;SSE;7;27%;2%;8 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny and hot;91;58;SW;9;28%;25%;9 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;94;62;SSE;7;27%;2%;8 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;74;49;W;5;51%;4%;9 Tacoma;Partly sunny;81;56;WSW;6;53%;3%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;SW;6;62%;3%;8 Vancouver;Partly sunny;85;58;NNW;6;48%;26%;9 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;97;66;S;9;21%;0%;9 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;95;66;WNW;9;26%;0%;8 Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;66;54;WSW;7;78%;26%;5 Yakima;Mostly sunny;98;58;N;6;26%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather