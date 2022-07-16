WA Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Low clouds may break;69;53;NNE;6;54%;44%;3 Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;69;56;SSE;7;76%;66%;3 Bremerton;Rain and drizzle;69;51;E;5;66%;67%;2 Chehalis;Areas of low clouds;71;52;W;5;51%;7%;2 Deer Park;Sunny and nice;85;54;S;8;36%;81%;9 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;69;55;S;6;74%;44%;3 Ellensburg;Windy;81;57;NW;20;37%;10%;9 Ephrata;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;WNW;9;28%;27%;9 Everett;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NE;6;58%;36%;3 Fort Lewis;Low clouds;72;52;WSW;5;60%;30%;3 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sunshine;68;50;SSW;6;72%;29%;4 Hoquiam;Breezy in the p.m.;68;56;NW;12;68%;10%;4 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;72;53;WNW;7;61%;4%;3 Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;W;8;31%;9%;9 Olympia;Low clouds;72;50;WSW;5;64%;11%;3 Omak;Sunshine and nice;88;57;W;9;32%;71%;8 Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;WNW;8;33%;2%;9 Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;67;53;WSW;9;65%;22%;4 Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;81;53;SW;7;44%;45%;9 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;73;52;W;5;58%;30%;5 Quillayute;Showers around;67;54;N;7;73%;68%;4 Renton;A couple of showers;72;57;N;6;57%;85%;2 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;68;57;NNE;6;63%;31%;6 Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;57;ENE;4;64%;31%;4 Shelton;Low clouds;71;50;SW;6;66%;12%;2 Spokane;Sunlit and pleasant;87;58;SE;7;35%;44%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine, pleasant;84;54;SSE;10;38%;42%;9 Spokane Felts;Sunlit and pleasant;87;58;SE;7;35%;44%;9 Stampede Pass;Partial sunshine;60;46;W;6;67%;8%;9 Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;71;54;WNW;6;60%;30%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;70;53;WSW;5;65%;30%;3 Vancouver;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;NW;7;50%;5%;9 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;87;59;SSW;10;32%;0%;9 Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;85;60;WNW;11;32%;29%;9 Whidbey Island;Showers around;64;54;W;8;74%;75%;3 Yakima;Sunny and delightful;87;54;NW;6;33%;6%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather