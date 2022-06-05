Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A shower or two;64;45;NE;6;50%;62%;4

Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;64;47;SE;7;76%;66%;4

Bremerton;A p.m. shower or two;64;45;ENE;7;69%;63%;3

Chehalis;A shower in the a.m.;63;43;NW;6;61%;57%;5

Deer Park;A shower in places;66;44;SE;9;66%;59%;5

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SSE;6;72%;37%;5

Ellensburg;Windy;68;45;NW;21;49%;17%;9

Ephrata;Some sun, pleasant;71;48;NW;9;43%;14%;8

Everett;A shower in the a.m.;65;44;NE;6;58%;62%;5

Fort Lewis;A morning shower;64;45;SW;7;67%;50%;3

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;61;47;SW;8;72%;36%;5

Hoquiam;Showers around;61;48;WNW;9;77%;63%;3

Kelso-Longview;A shower;65;46;NNW;5;69%;82%;4

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;73;45;W;11;46%;10%;8

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;65;44;SW;6;69%;35%;3

Omak;Warmer with a shower;71;49;NNW;6;55%;48%;4

Pasco;Clouds and sun;77;51;WNW;10;45%;11%;8

Port Angeles;A shower in the a.m.;59;46;WSW;5;73%;60%;2

Pullman;A couple of showers;61;43;SSW;12;69%;87%;4

Puyallup;A passing shower;65;46;SW;6;68%;83%;3

Quillayute;Showers around;59;45;NNE;6;84%;65%;3

Renton;A morning shower;64;48;NE;7;64%;63%;4

Seattle;A shower in the p.m.;62;48;ENE;7;69%;63%;4

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;64;50;NE;5;71%;87%;4

Shelton;Mainly cloudy;64;44;WSW;8;69%;35%;3

Spokane;Clouds and sun;66;48;S;10;59%;38%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the a.m.;65;43;SW;14;66%;36%;5

Spokane Felts;Clouds and sun;66;48;S;10;59%;38%;5

Stampede Pass;A passing shower;49;38;W;5;83%;82%;5

Tacoma;An afternoon shower;63;46;W;7;69%;50%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SW;7;71%;37%;3

Vancouver;A shower in the p.m.;68;48;NNW;6;62%;60%;3

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;69;49;S;12;55%;29%;6

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;48;WNW;15;44%;18%;9

Whidbey Island;Rather cloudy;59;48;W;7;79%;37%;3

Yakima;Clouds and sun;72;44;NNW;7;43%;14%;6

