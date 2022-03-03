WA Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Rather cloudy;49;35;N;7;73%;21%;1 Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;49;33;NW;8;80%;23%;2 Bremerton;Cloudy;49;35;N;9;76%;26%;1 Chehalis;Clearing, a shower;50;35;NNW;6;64%;43%;1 Deer Park;Mainly cloudy;52;28;NE;6;64%;9%;1 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;48;39;NW;6;83%;22%;1 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;54;33;NW;11;49%;3%;3 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;51;31;NNW;10;58%;0%;3 Everett;Mostly cloudy;48;38;NNW;7;75%;21%;1 Fort Lewis;Low clouds breaking;48;34;NE;7;75%;32%;1 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;39;NNW;7;72%;23%;2 Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;52;37;NNE;8;75%;48%;1 Kelso-Longview;A shower in spots;51;36;NNW;7;75%;52%;1 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;52;31;N;8;57%;0%;3 Olympia;Clearing;49;32;N;7;79%;32%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;47;30;NNE;12;58%;4%;3 Pasco;Partly sunny;53;31;NW;7;67%;13%;3 Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SSW;5;71%;31%;1 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;46;31;NE;6;70%;12%;1 Puyallup;Rather cloudy;49;39;NNE;6;79%;32%;1 Quillayute;Low clouds;51;32;N;6;76%;20%;1 Renton;Mostly cloudy;48;41;NNE;7;76%;32%;1 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;47;39;N;8;74%;32%;1 Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;51;39;NE;7;75%;32%;1 Shelton;Decreasing clouds;51;32;SW;5;75%;33%;1 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;49;31;NE;5;64%;9%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;49;28;N;8;72%;6%;1 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;49;31;NE;5;64%;9%;1 Stampede Pass;Cloudy;37;28;W;3;84%;8%;2 Tacoma;Low clouds may break;48;38;NNE;7;78%;32%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds may break;48;38;NE;9;81%;32%;1 Vancouver;A shower or two;52;36;NNW;6;66%;83%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;46;33;E;7;73%;22%;1 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;49;31;WNW;8;56%;1%;3 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;49;39;NW;11;76%;23%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny;56;28;NNW;7;51%;8%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather