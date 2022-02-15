WA Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A morning shower;45;37;S;5;87%;49%;1 Bellingham;A morning shower;48;38;SSE;3;87%;53%;1 Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;47;39;ESE;5;85%;25%;1 Chehalis;Low clouds;48;40;E;4;72%;25%;1 Deer Park;Partly sunny;44;23;SSW;5;82%;22%;1 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;47;40;SSE;3;87%;30%;1 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;47;31;WNW;11;56%;6%;3 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;46;25;W;5;63%;1%;3 Everett;A morning shower;47;39;S;5;85%;48%;1 Fort Lewis;Low clouds breaking;49;36;SSE;3;76%;25%;1 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;47;40;S;4;81%;29%;1 Hoquiam;Low clouds;51;42;SSE;7;79%;38%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;49;40;N;4;83%;31%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;47;25;ENE;5;71%;0%;3 Olympia;Low clouds;51;35;S;4;78%;25%;1 Omak;Mostly sunny;41;23;SE;6;65%;3%;2 Pasco;Partly sunny;55;33;SSW;4;59%;7%;3 Port Angeles;Areas of low clouds;49;38;SSW;5;74%;23%;1 Pullman;Low clouds may break;42;28;SSW;10;72%;27%;1 Puyallup;Low clouds breaking;48;38;SSE;4;88%;25%;1 Quillayute;Partial sunshine;51;35;SSE;3;82%;16%;2 Renton;Low clouds breaking;47;38;ENE;4;85%;26%;1 Seattle;Low clouds breaking;46;40;ENE;4;78%;26%;1 Seattle Boeing;Low clouds breaking;48;40;SE;3;79%;26%;1 Shelton;Partly sunny;49;35;NNE;4;83%;24%;1 Spokane;Partly sunny;44;31;S;3;71%;21%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;44;29;SW;5;75%;15%;1 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;44;31;S;3;71%;21%;1 Stampede Pass;A little snow;35;29;W;5;87%;87%;1 Tacoma;Low clouds breaking;46;39;SSE;4;83%;25%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds breaking;47;41;SSE;3;82%;25%;1 Vancouver;A morning shower;51;42;N;4;78%;50%;1 Walla Walla;Areas of low clouds;50;34;SSE;8;64%;16%;1 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;46;30;WNW;4;63%;5%;3 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;39;SE;5;78%;30%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny;54;28;NNW;3;55%;5%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather