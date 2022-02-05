Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;36;ESE;4;80%;70%;2

Bellingham;More clouds than sun;47;36;SSE;2;89%;90%;2

Bremerton;Rather cloudy;49;36;SSW;5;77%;13%;2

Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;48;34;SSE;4;92%;68%;2

Deer Park;Some brightening;38;23;NE;4;87%;0%;1

Eastsound;Partly sunny;44;38;SSE;3;91%;60%;2

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;38;25;ESE;1;67%;2%;2

Ephrata;Some brightening;38;26;N;5;82%;1%;2

Everett;Mostly cloudy;47;36;ESE;4;82%;70%;2

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;49;35;SSW;2;79%;70%;1

Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;44;38;SE;5;83%;60%;2

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;55;40;SW;9;74%;89%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;54;35;SSW;4;75%;26%;2

Moses Lake;High clouds;39;27;N;4;78%;0%;2

Olympia;Partly sunny;51;36;SSW;3;80%;86%;2

Omak;Cloudy;34;28;SSE;4;81%;2%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;43;30;S;3;77%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;47;36;SSW;4;80%;64%;2

Pullman;Partly sunny;42;30;SE;9;69%;0%;2

Puyallup;Sun and clouds;49;37;SSE;4;88%;70%;1

Quillayute;A thick cloud cover;51;36;SSE;0;81%;99%;1

Renton;Mostly cloudy;49;37;SSE;5;81%;64%;2

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;48;38;SSE;5;82%;65%;2

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;50;38;S;2;79%;64%;2

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;35;SW;3;80%;55%;2

Spokane;Partly sunny;42;29;N;1;80%;1%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Some brightening;39;26;SSE;4;92%;1%;1

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;42;29;N;1;80%;1%;1

Stampede Pass;Periods of sun;40;29;ESE;1;56%;60%;2

Tacoma;Rather cloudy;48;37;SSW;4;86%;26%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SSW;3;83%;26%;1

Vancouver;Partly sunny;54;33;ESE;4;70%;4%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;43;31;ESE;3;75%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Some brightening;34;26;E;3;79%;2%;2

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;36;SSW;5;84%;70%;2

Yakima;Periods of sun;42;27;WNW;2;67%;1%;2

