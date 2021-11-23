WA Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;47;43;SE;6;77%;75%;0 Bellingham;A shower in the p.m.;48;43;ESE;7;81%;100%;0 Bremerton;Cloudy;46;42;S;6;82%;89%;0 Chehalis;Cloudy;48;43;S;5;73%;66%;1 Deer Park;Low clouds;33;27;SE;4;92%;30%;0 Eastsound;Cloudy;48;45;SE;8;86%;100%;0 Ellensburg;Cloudy;45;32;E;4;66%;16%;1 Ephrata;Cloudy;40;29;NNE;5;79%;25%;1 Everett;A thick cloud cover;47;43;SE;6;77%;88%;1 Fort Lewis;Cloudy;49;42;SSW;3;78%;67%;1 Friday Harbor;A shower in the p.m.;48;43;SSE;8;77%;96%;0 Hoquiam;A shower in the p.m.;50;45;SE;7;83%;96%;1 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;49;41;S;4;83%;29%;1 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;41;32;E;5;66%;25%;1 Olympia;Cloudy;48;39;SSW;4;85%;63%;1 Omak;A thick cloud cover;38;31;SSE;6;76%;16%;1 Pasco;Rather cloudy;49;33;ESE;4;72%;1%;1 Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;48;40;NNW;3;78%;96%;0 Pullman;A thick cloud cover;39;32;SE;6;82%;4%;1 Puyallup;Cloudy;48;41;S;4;81%;69%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;47;43;SSE;8;90%;100%;0 Renton;Cloudy;47;42;SSE;5;78%;89%;1 Seattle;Cloudy;46;42;SSE;6;74%;89%;1 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;50;42;S;4;77%;89%;1 Shelton;Cloudy;46;41;WSW;3;88%;93%;0 Spokane;Cloudy;39;30;N;2;82%;30%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;27;SSE;6;96%;28%;0 Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;30;N;2;82%;30%;0 Stampede Pass;Cloudy;33;29;E;1;87%;76%;1 Tacoma;Cloudy;46;42;SSW;4;82%;68%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;46;41;SSW;3;85%;69%;1 Vancouver;Cloudy;48;42;ESE;4;78%;16%;1 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;33;SE;6;65%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Cloudy;42;29;NNE;3;75%;26%;1 Whidbey Island;A shower in the p.m.;51;44;SE;13;75%;99%;0 Yakima;Mostly cloudy;45;31;NNW;3;75%;7%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather