WA Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of rain;46;40;SSE;12;77%;88%;1 Bellingham;Periods of rain;49;42;SSE;10;81%;89%;1 Bremerton;Occasional rain;47;41;S;14;83%;91%;1 Chehalis;Periods of rain;48;42;S;15;68%;86%;1 Deer Park;A couple of showers;46;31;SSW;8;78%;83%;1 Eastsound;Occasional rain;50;44;SSE;9;78%;88%;0 Ellensburg;A shower or two;47;29;WNW;6;70%;82%;1 Ephrata;A shower in spots;49;32;SW;14;73%;72%;1 Everett;Periods of rain;47;41;SSE;13;77%;91%;1 Fort Lewis;Rain at times;48;40;S;14;80%;85%;1 Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;48;44;SSE;8;78%;86%;1 Hoquiam;Rain and a t-storm;51;43;S;19;80%;93%;1 Kelso-Longview;Breezy with rain;50;42;SSE;15;85%;92%;1 Moses Lake;A shower in places;52;36;SSW;11;59%;73%;2 Olympia;Periods of rain;47;40;S;12;91%;91%;1 Omak;A stray shower;45;32;SSE;9;79%;75%;1 Pasco;A shower in spots;58;37;SW;11;65%;72%;2 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;48;38;SE;5;81%;92%;1 Pullman;A bit of rain;46;32;SSW;11;80%;79%;1 Puyallup;Periods of rain;49;41;SW;13;83%;84%;1 Quillayute;Rain and a t-storm;48;40;S;7;90%;94%;0 Renton;A little rain;48;42;SSW;13;77%;86%;1 Seattle;A little rain;47;43;S;9;77%;90%;1 Seattle Boeing;A touch of rain;49;42;S;12;80%;90%;1 Shelton;Periods of rain;47;39;SSW;10;90%;91%;1 Spokane;A couple of showers;49;35;SSW;11;76%;81%;1 Spokane Fairchild;A couple of showers;46;30;SSW;15;84%;85%;1 Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;49;35;SSW;11;76%;81%;1 Stampede Pass;Periods of wet snow;34;26;SW;2;92%;94%;1 Tacoma;Periods of rain;47;42;SSW;14;86%;91%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;47;41;SSW;14;88%;91%;1 Vancouver;Periods of rain;51;44;S;18;76%;88%;1 Walla Walla;A stray shower;51;37;SSW;9;67%;77%;1 Wenatchee;Some sun, a shower;45;31;NNE;7;75%;84%;1 Whidbey Island;Windy with rain;51;44;SSE;18;74%;86%;1 Yakima;Clouds and sun;51;31;S;9;73%;66%;1