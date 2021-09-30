WA Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Sun and clouds;63;45;NE;5;67%;4%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny;62;46;N;4;80%;8%;3 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;62;43;NNE;6;71%;27%;4 Chehalis;Turning sunny;64;43;N;6;68%;2%;3 Deer Park;Mostly sunny;64;34;NE;4;54%;1%;4 Eastsound;Partly sunny;59;49;S;2;85%;8%;3 Ellensburg;Sunny;67;38;N;6;46%;0%;4 Ephrata;Sunny;68;41;WNW;6;43%;0%;4 Everett;Clouds and sun;62;45;NNE;5;69%;4%;3 Fort Lewis;Partial sunshine;63;43;ENE;5;71%;4%;3 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;60;47;SSW;4;75%;5%;3 Hoquiam;Sun and some clouds;65;48;NNW;6;75%;27%;4 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;66;44;NNE;6;74%;4%;4 Moses Lake;Brilliant sunshine;69;38;NNE;6;45%;0%;4 Olympia;Partly sunny;64;42;NE;5;75%;4%;4 Omak;Mostly sunny;67;42;ESE;7;50%;0%;3 Pasco;Sunny;71;40;S;4;51%;2%;4 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;58;46;WSW;4;75%;5%;3 Pullman;Clouds breaking;65;41;ENE;5;58%;5%;4 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;64;43;NNE;6;69%;4%;4 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;61;44;N;4;80%;6%;3 Renton;Partial sunshine;63;46;NNE;6;70%;27%;4 Seattle;Mostly sunny;61;46;N;6;70%;4%;4 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;62;48;NE;5;73%;27%;4 Shelton;Partly sunny;64;41;SSE;4;74%;27%;3 Spokane;Mostly sunny;67;41;SSE;2;58%;2%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;66;38;SW;4;58%;1%;4 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;67;41;SSE;2;58%;2%;4 Stampede Pass;Sunny;53;39;E;2;75%;4%;4 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;61;44;NNE;6;72%;4%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;59;45;NE;5;83%;4%;4 Vancouver;Some sun;66;44;N;6;64%;4%;4 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;66;46;ESE;5;60%;4%;4 Wenatchee;Sunny;67;44;W;6;48%;0%;4 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;59;47;WNW;6;79%;4%;3 Yakima;Sunshine;68;36;N;3;54%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather