WA Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Breezy with rain;64;50;SSE;15;73%;90%;1 Bellingham;A touch of rain;63;51;SSE;14;80%;84%;1 Bremerton;A little rain;62;50;SSW;15;77%;87%;1 Chehalis;A little rain;63;49;SSW;14;73%;83%;2 Deer Park;Showers around;69;45;SSW;15;59%;88%;2 Eastsound;A little rain;63;52;SSE;14;79%;83%;1 Ellensburg;A little rain;65;43;WNW;8;62%;72%;1 Ephrata;A couple of showers;71;45;WSW;16;51%;72%;2 Everett;A little rain;63;50;SSE;15;67%;83%;1 Fort Lewis;Breezy with rain;62;48;SSW;15;79%;85%;1 Friday Harbor;A little rain;63;51;SSE;6;71%;68%;1 Hoquiam;Windy with rain;60;52;SSW;19;84%;91%;1 Kelso-Longview;A touch of rain;61;51;S;15;82%;91%;1 Moses Lake;Rain and drizzle;72;48;SSW;14;51%;66%;2 Olympia;Breezy with rain;61;47;S;14;82%;86%;1 Omak;A little a.m. rain;69;44;SSW;11;55%;66%;2 Pasco;Rain and drizzle;74;51;SW;14;56%;67%;1 Port Angeles;Periods of rain;60;46;ESE;4;79%;87%;1 Pullman;Not as warm;68;45;WSW;9;51%;91%;2 Puyallup;Breezy with rain;64;49;SSW;15;75%;84%;1 Quillayute;Windy with rain;58;48;SSW;19;91%;100%;1 Renton;Breezy with rain;62;52;S;15;70%;85%;1 Seattle;A little rain;61;52;S;15;75%;81%;1 Seattle Boeing;Breezy with rain;63;52;S;14;76%;87%;1 Shelton;Breezy with rain;61;47;SW;14;86%;88%;1 Spokane;Showers around;69;49;SSW;13;58%;97%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Showers around;71;44;SSW;14;56%;91%;2 Spokane Felts;Showers around;69;49;SSW;13;58%;97%;2 Stampede Pass;A little rain;49;39;W;5;89%;83%;2 Tacoma;Breezy with rain;60;49;SSW;15;80%;87%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Breezy with rain;58;49;SSW;15;90%;87%;1 Vancouver;Occasional rain;64;51;SSW;15;75%;88%;1 Walla Walla;Not as warm;72;49;SSW;9;47%;75%;2 Wenatchee;A touch of rain;66;47;WSW;14;58%;72%;1 Whidbey Island;A bit of rain;65;52;SSE;15;72%;66%;1 Yakima;A touch of rain;67;40;WSW;14;62%;72%;1