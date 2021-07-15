WA Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Low clouds;69;55;WSW;5;57%;30%;2 Bellingham;Low clouds;69;57;S;10;72%;20%;2 Bremerton;Low clouds may break;69;51;SSW;7;75%;12%;2 Chehalis;Low clouds may break;67;58;W;5;61%;24%;2 Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;88;53;SSW;8;30%;0%;9 Eastsound;Breezy in the a.m.;69;56;SW;12;70%;33%;3 Ellensburg;Windy with sunshine;80;57;NW;20;40%;0%;9 Ephrata;Abundant sunshine;89;60;WNW;10;30%;0%;9 Everett;Cloudy with a shower;70;55;WSW;6;62%;79%;2 Fort Lewis;Low clouds may break;68;52;WSW;8;70%;10%;2 Friday Harbor;Rather cloudy;66;51;SSW;8;74%;33%;3 Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;63;54;WSW;8;83%;57%;2 Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;69;55;WNW;4;73%;10%;2 Moses Lake;Sunshine;89;58;WNW;9;31%;0%;9 Olympia;Low clouds may break;69;50;WSW;7;76%;13%;2 Omak;Mostly sunny;92;62;SSW;10;26%;0%;8 Pasco;Plenty of sun;93;61;W;11;34%;0%;9 Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;WNW;5;69%;58%;2 Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;83;52;SW;7;34%;0%;9 Puyallup;Low clouds may break;69;53;SW;6;72%;9%;3 Quillayute;A couple of showers;63;52;N;6;82%;64%;2 Renton;Low clouds may break;69;56;SW;7;68%;9%;2 Seattle;Low clouds may break;67;54;SW;7;73%;7%;2 Seattle Boeing;Low clouds may break;70;56;SW;7;71%;9%;2 Shelton;Low clouds may break;68;52;WSW;11;76%;17%;2 Spokane;Sunny and nice;89;62;S;8;28%;2%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Brilliant sunshine;88;57;SW;11;29%;0%;9 Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;89;62;S;8;28%;2%;9 Stampede Pass;Periods of sun;60;47;WNW;6;82%;30%;9 Tacoma;Low clouds may break;64;50;SW;8;81%;10%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Low clouds may break;65;50;SW;7;78%;10%;2 Vancouver;Clouds breaking;72;55;NNW;5;62%;6%;5 Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SSW;12;26%;0%;9 Wenatchee;Breezy in the a.m.;87;61;WNW;12;35%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;An afternoon shower;64;54;W;8;70%;55%;3 Yakima;Mostly sunny;89;57;N;6;32%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather