WA Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;77;53;NW;6;49%;3%;8 Bellingham;Partly sunny;72;56;SSE;11;70%;3%;8 Bremerton;Partly sunny;78;53;SSW;6;56%;3%;8 Chehalis;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;5;70%;3%;8 Deer Park;Sunshine, very hot;99;55;SSW;7;23%;0%;9 Eastsound;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;9;72%;3%;8 Ellensburg;Becoming very windy;93;64;NW;18;28%;0%;9 Ephrata;Sunshine, very hot;100;66;NW;9;21%;0%;9 Everett;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;N;6;51%;3%;8 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;75;53;SSW;6;67%;3%;8 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;SW;7;68%;4%;8 Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;64;55;WNW;11;80%;16%;6 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;73;54;WNW;6;73%;8%;8 Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;101;64;WNW;8;22%;0%;9 Olympia;Partly sunny;75;51;SW;6;71%;5%;8 Omak;Sunshine, very hot;103;65;NW;10;19%;0%;8 Pasco;Sunshine, very hot;103;65;WNW;8;28%;0%;9 Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;51;WNW;11;70%;10%;8 Pullman;Plenty of sunshine;93;57;SW;5;28%;1%;9 Puyallup;Some sun;78;53;SW;6;57%;3%;8 Quillayute;Clouds breaking;62;53;NW;7;82%;15%;5 Renton;Partly sunny;78;56;SW;6;55%;3%;8 Seattle;Partly sunny;75;56;SSW;6;58%;3%;8 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;76;56;NNE;5;67%;3%;8 Shelton;Breezy in the p.m.;75;51;SW;10;71%;7%;8 Spokane;Very hot;99;67;SW;7;23%;2%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Hot with sunshine;98;62;W;10;21%;0%;9 Spokane Felts;Very hot;99;67;SW;7;23%;2%;9 Stampede Pass;Plenty of sun;72;47;W;6;62%;2%;9 Tacoma;Partly sunny;73;51;SW;7;66%;3%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;72;52;SSW;6;77%;3%;8 Vancouver;Partly sunny;77;54;NNW;7;54%;5%;8 Walla Walla;Hot with sunshine;100;68;SSW;9;21%;1%;9 Wenatchee;Very hot;98;68;WNW;11;24%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;63;54;WSW;11;74%;3%;8 Yakima;Sunshine, very hot;100;62;NNW;6;23%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather